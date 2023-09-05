English
    Rishi Sunak says he will only agree an India trade deal that works for Britain

    Reuters
    September 05, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his ministers on Tuesday he would only reach a trade agreement with India when it benefited the whole of Britain, addressing his top team before travelling to the G20 summit in India later this week.

    "He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK," his spokesperson told reporters.

    Reuters
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 05:20 pm

