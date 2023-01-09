 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Rishi Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK

Bloomberg
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

The nation will get a mild respite from rail strikes this week after a series of stoppages all but brought the sector to a standstill in the first few days of 2023. Employees on the Elizabeth Line, as well as ambulance workers, still have walkouts scheduled.

Rishi Sunak (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set for talks with the union leaders directing the wave of strikes that have hobbled the UK since the start of the year, as the threat of more widespread action hangs over the country.

The nation will get a mild respite from rail strikes this week after a series of stoppages all but brought the sector to a standstill in the first few days of 2023. Employees on the Elizabeth Line, as well as ambulance workers, still have walkouts scheduled.

Trade-union leaders from various sectors have been invited to talks on Monday in a bid to avert further strikes by NHS, rail and other workers. It comes after the boss of one of Britain’s biggest transport unions last week called for coordinated strikes involving tens of thousands of public sector workers.

Unions want immediate pay improvement, but the government is more willing to talk about public-sector wage settlements for 2023-24. Sunak’s government has signaled it won’t sweeten the package for 2022, which is what has triggered the strikes. The Guardian reported Sunak may be open to a one-off payment to workers.

Some have also been angered by government plans to bring in new legislation enforcing minimum service levels during strikes.

“We want to have a reasonable, honest, two-way conversation about pay,” Sunak said in an interview aired this weekend. “We’re about to start a new pay settlement round for this year.”