 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Rishi Sunak calls in top UK firms and investors after CBI implosion

Bloomberg
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Rishi Sunak has invited about 200 of the UK’s “highest-profile CEOs and C-suite business leaders” to an event in London for “direct and detailed discussions across key industries,” his office said in an emailed statement.

Rishi Sunak calls in top UK firms and investors after CBI implosion

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks with major UK firms and investors Monday as his government seeks to fill the void created by the implosion of Britain’s main business lobby.

Sunak has invited about 200 of the UK’s “highest-profile CEOs and C-suite business leaders” to an event in London for “direct and detailed discussions across key industries,” his office said in an emailed statement.

The event — called “Business Connect” — is being pitched by Downing Street as a “conference that champions the dynamism of UK businesses to unlock innovation and grow the economy.” Sunak will address attendees with a “commitment to optimise the conditions for businesses to thrive,” the statement said.

The guest list includes senior government ministers, investors, representatives from the tech, life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries, as well as Barclays Chief Group Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Debra Crew, CEO-designate of drinks giant Diageo, Sunak’s office said.