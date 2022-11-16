Rishi Sunak approves 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi at G20 Summit

PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak in a conversation during the first day of the G20 Bali Summit 2022 being hosted at Apurva Kempinski in Bali. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)

Hours after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed to last year.

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. The new scheme will be reciprocal.

Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the side-lines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office last month.

"The launch of the scheme is a significant moment both for our bilateral relationship with India and the UK's wider commitment to forging stronger links with the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen both our economies," Downing Street said in a statement.

It said the UK has more links with India than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region. Nearly a quarter of all international students in the UK are from India, and Indian investment into the UK supports 95,000 jobs across the UK.

The British government said it is also strengthening its ability to remove immigration offenders. "A landmark Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UK and India in May 2021 aimed at increasing mobility between our countries, returning those with no right to be in the UK and India respectively and sharing best practice on organised immigration crime," Sunak added.