 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Rishi Sunak and 15 ministers at risk of losing seat at general election: New poll predicts

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

Senior Tory figures including Prime Minister Sunak, Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and health secretary Steve Barclay are all at risk of defeat at the election expected in 2024, according to the polling data shared with The Independent newspapers.

Rishi Sunak (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and 15 of his Cabinet ministers are at risk of losing their seats in a general election 'wipeout' in 2024, according to a media report citing a new polling data.

Senior Tory figures including Prime Minister Sunak, Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and health secretary Steve Barclay are all at risk of defeat at the election expected in 2024, according to the polling data shared with The Independent newspapers.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly, defence secretary Ben Wallace, business secretary Grant Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and environment secretary Therese Coffey could also lose their seats, according to the Focaldata polling for Best for Britain.

Only five Cabinet ministers Jeremy Hunt, Indian-origin Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi and Kemi Badenoch would cling on after the 2024 election, according to the poll.

A new analysis shared with The Independent on 10 crucial 'bellwether' seats those who have voted consistently with the winning party in recent decades shows that Labour is on course to take all 10.

'Sunak's Cabinet deserves nothing short of a wipeout,' said Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, a group campaigning for internationalist values and for closer ties with the EU. The high proportion of uncertain voters still gives the Tories a chance of making the election a close call, said Smith. Despite the dire polling for Sunak's party, analysis by Best for Britain has revealed that Labour's mammoth lead over the Tories could be more fragile than previously thought.