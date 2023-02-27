 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak aims to unveil Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Feb 27, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

The meeting between the British PM and European Commission president in Berkshire suggests the UK and the European Union are finally ready to settle their differences.

A deal would be a triumph for Rishi Sunak, who has sought to dial down tensions with the EU since taking power in October. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen will meet in the UK in the early afternoon on Monday for final talks ahead of an expected announcement of a post-Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland.

The meeting between the British prime minister and European Commission president in Berkshire, where King Charles III’s Windsor Castle is situated, suggests the UK and the European Union are finally ready to settle their differences after a stand-off that’s poisoned relations since Britain’s departure from the bloc’s single market and customs union in 2021.

A deal would be a triumph for Sunak, who has sought to dial down tensions with the EU since taking power in October. But there could still be peril ahead for the premier, who was unable to convince unionists in Northern Ireland and Brexiteers in his own ruling Conservative Party to endorse an agreement last week.

If a deal is reached, Sunak is expected to brief his Cabinet in the afternoon, alongside presentations from Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, who have both been involved in talks. The premier will hold a news conference later in the afternoon before making a statement to Parliament. Both the Conservatives and main opposition Labour Party have instructed their MPs to attend Westminster.