Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rishi Kapoor shares photo of son Ranbir with Kobe Bryant on Twitter, calls him a 'legend'

Stating that it was "heartbreaking" to wake up to the news of Bryant's death, actor and former model Lara Dutta Bhupathi also posted a memory with Bryant on her Instagram profile.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Rishi Kapoor/Twitter
Image: Rishi Kapoor/Twitter

As tributes poured in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 27, film star Rishi Kapoor, uploaded a photo of his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor with Bryant.

"Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant", Kapoor wrote along with the picture.

Bryant, who retired in 2016, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Close

Kapoor provided context to the tweet and the picture, and said that, "being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself," Ranbir was "specially" taken to watch a Lakers vs New York Nicks game. Bryant had played for the Los Angles Lakers for decades.

"Checked with Ranbir. Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY," Kapoor wrote in a separate tweet.

Anjana Anjani, a film that starred Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, released in 2010.

Stating that it was "heartbreaking" to wake up to the news of Bryant's death, actor and former model Lara Dutta Bhupathi also posted a memory with Bryant on her Instagram profile.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

