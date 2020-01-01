App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ringing in 2020: Captivating images of New Year celebrations around the world

Mumbai, Dubai, Athens and beyond — here are stunning images of fireworks lighting up the night sky and revellers ringing in year 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay in Singapore during the New Year celebrations. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay in Singapore during the New Year celebrations. (Image: Reuters)

People record fireworks on their mobile phones at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

People record fireworks on their mobile phones at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)

Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image: Reuters)

People attend a ceremony to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

People attend a ceremony to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece during New Year celebrations. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece during New Year celebrations. (Image: Reuters)

People attend New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: KCNA via Reuters)
6/11

People attend New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: KCNA via Reuters)

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters)

Midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia (Image: PTI/AP)
9/11

Midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia (Image: PTI/AP)

Demonstrators hold up phones with their flashlights on as they celebrate New Year during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Demonstrators hold up phones with their flashlights on as they celebrate New Year during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #World News

