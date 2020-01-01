Ringing in 2020: Captivating images of New Year celebrations around the world

Mumbai, Dubai, Athens and beyond — here are stunning images of fireworks lighting up the night sky and revellers ringing in year 2020 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay in Singapore during the New Year celebrations. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 People record fireworks on their mobile phones at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 People attend a ceremony to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece during New Year celebrations. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 People attend New Year celebrations in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: KCNA via Reuters) 7/11 Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney, Australia (Image: PTI/AP) 10/11 Demonstrators hold up phones with their flashlights on as they celebrate New Year during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 1, 2020 09:11 am