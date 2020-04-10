App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rihanna, Jack Dorsey pledge $4.2 million for domestic violence victims amid COVID-19 crisis

While Rihanna and Dorsey's grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning, the announcement read.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pop star Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have donated $4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

CLF and Dorsey are each committing $2.1 million for a total of $4.2 million, in a joint grant to the Mayor's Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence amid the lockdown, reported Variety.

While Rihanna and Dorsey's grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning, the announcement read.

Earlier this week, Dorsey had announced that he was allocating $1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

Also CLF and and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation have donated $2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Jack Dorsey #Rihanna #United States #World News

