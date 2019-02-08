Rights groups ask Google, Apple to take down app that allows men to track women in Saudi

Rights groups in the conservative Islamic kingdom of Saudi Arabia are requesting tech giants Apple and Google to remove an app called Absher from their respective stores immediately.

Absher, which was launched by the country's Interior Ministry, allows male guardians to track the movement of women. The country's laws bar women from traveling anywhere without the permission of their male guardians.

The app is currently available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The application gives male guardians access to a log of a woman's travel apart from giving them the right to cancel a travel permit.

According to reports, nearly 1,000 women try to escape the kingdom each year.



The app "Absher" is a tool of the oppression of women in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/3f9Iph5Mcz#EndMaleGuardianship https://t.co/olBVNFPivf

— Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) February 4, 2019

Absher has made it difficult for women to travel out of the country as the app sends a notification to the guardian each time a women's passport is used to travel. Many men have managed to cancel the travel permits of women after being alerted that they were flying out of the country.

Recently the case of Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun drew global attention after the teen was detained in Thailand while trying to flee to Australia.

She was granted refugee status in Canada after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' intervened following backlash on social media.