Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

Countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) policy forum and the European Union are on track to close more than 75% of their coal power capacity from 2010 to 2030, the report by the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) said.

Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China's coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday.

Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal are the single biggest contributor to climate change and weaning the world off coal is considered vital to achieving global climate targets.

While some countries such as Britain and Germany have delayed the closure of coal plants this winter due to the war in Ukraine and concerns over Russian energy supply, overall phase-out dates remained intact, according to the report released to coincide with the COP27 climate summit of world leaders in Egypt.

Instead, governments are increasing their efforts to invest in renewables and increase energy efficiency, in order to accelerate the transition away from power generation fuelled by both coal and gas, said the PPCA, an international campaign aimed at phasing out the fuel.

China has pledged to bring the country's carbon emissions to a peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. On Monday, China said it did not oppose mentioning 1.5 degrees Celsius as a goal for limiting global warming.