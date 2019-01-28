App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restructuring threatens 9,000 jobs at UK supermarket Tesco

"Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 Tesco colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles," the supermarket said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Up to 9,000 jobs are at risk as part of a restructuring programme announced by British supermarket giant Tesco on Monday.

"Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 Tesco colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles," the supermarket said in a statement.
