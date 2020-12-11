Restore point: This is when Bill Gates thinks the world will be back to normal after Coronavirus is eliminated

File image: Billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates (Image: Reuters)

American business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates has said the world may be able to get ‘back to normal’ sometime in the first half of 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation expressed hope of there being enough vaccine coverage by the first half of 2022 that would “largely brings this pandemic to an end”.

Asked if the vaccine supply problem would be solved by the middle of 2021, Gates gave an affirmative response saying he believes other vaccine candidates would get approved by summer and that “it will be more about the logistics of getting the vaccines out”.

“I think we will raise the money and we’ll have the manufacturing capacity, and so that, you know, for the rich world in 2021 and for the world as a whole… in the first half of 2022, we should be able to get the vaccine coverage that largely brings this pandemic to an end,” Gates said.

The Gates foundation is part of ‘Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’, a public-private global partnership that aims to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.

It has rolled out the Covax programme under which all participating countries, regardless of income levels, will have equal access to vaccines once they are developed.

The Covax programme’s initial aim is to have two billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021 -- enough to inoculate high-risk and vulnerable people and frontline healthcare workers in these countries.

Asked if there will be a sense of normalcy by the end of 2021 with complete reopening of schools and businesses, the co-founder of Microsoft said that the “rich countries will have more vaccine coverage than other countries. So, the rich countries will be going mostly back to normal”.

However, 65-year-old cautioned that the public would still have to be a bit conservative about large events and people will have some mask-wearing as the novel coronavirus will still be in the world.

“We really need to get this virus eliminated, almost everywhere or else we have seen even in countries that have done a super good job – like Australia or Singapore or Hong Kong or South Korea – they always run a risk of re-infection. So they’ve had to restrict tourism and other travel, but by summer that will start to open up. They won’t be totally back to normal but sometime in the first half of 2022, I do think we will be able to say that we’re back to normal,” Gates said as per the report.