172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|restaurant-collapse-in-chinas-shanxi-kills-29-5773891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Restaurant collapse in China's Shanxi kills 29

The accident in the two-storey structure occurred as villagers and relatives gathered for a birthday party, and the rescue operation ended early on Sunday, state media said.

Reuters

Twenty-nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a restaurant collapsed in northern China's Shanxi province, the country's emergencies ministry media said on Sunday.

The building collapsed at 9:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) on Saturday in Xiangfen county in the southwest of Shanxi, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The accident in the two-storey structure occurred as villagers and relatives gathered for a birthday party, and the rescue operation ended early on Sunday, state media said.

Close

Fifty-seven people were pulled from the debris, with 29 confirmed dead, while 21 suffered minor injuries.

The Shanxi provincial government has set up a high-level team to investigate the accident in the county, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Linfen, the emergency management ministry said.

 
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #China #China Restaurant collapse #Shanxi province #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.