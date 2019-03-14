App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Responsible UNSC members may be forced to pursue other actions: UNSC diplomat on Masood Azhar

Except for China, which wields veto power in the Security Council, all other UNSC members were on board with the move before the al-Qaida (1267) Sanctions Committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Outraged by China blocking for the fourth time a move to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, responsible UNSC members warned they "may be forced to pursue other actions" at the Security Council if Beijing continued with this policy.

"If China continues to block this designation, responsible member-states may be forced to pursue other actions at the Security Council. It shouldn't have to come to that," a Security Council diplomat told PTI in an unusual tough warning to China.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity to give a sense of the feeling of other members of the Security Council after China blocked the move to designate Azhar a global terrorist. Beijing previously put a technical hold on similar proposals at the UNSC thrice.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack, three permanent members of Security Council — the US, France and the UK — had moved a resolution to designate Azhar a glocal terrorist.

related news

Except for China, which wields veto power in the Security Council, all other UNSC members were on board with the move before the al-Qaida (1267) Sanctions Committee.

India has expressed disappointment over China's decision but said it will "pursue all available avenues" to bring to justice terrorist leaders involved in attack on Indians.

"This is the fourth time that China has placed a hold on this listing. China should not prevent the Committee from doing the job the Security Council has entrusted it to do," another security council diplomat told PTI in response to a question.

"China's move to hold the listing is inconsistent with its own stated goals of combatting terrorism and furthering regional stability in South Asia," said the diplomat, requesting not to be named to speak frankly, given that the deliberations of the UN sanctions committee are confidential, thus preventing member-countries from talking about it in public.

The second security council diplomat also slammed Pakistan for depending on China to protect terrorist groups and leaders that operate from its soil.

"Pakistan has quite often depended on China to protect it from the listing of Pakistan-based terrorist groups and individuals in the UN 1267 sanctions committee," the diplomat said.

"The case for designating Masood Azhar — the leader of a group the UN already calls an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist organization — is undeniable," the diplomat said.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration had said that Azhar meets the criteria for designation by the United Nations.

"Our views on Jaish-e-Mohammad and its founder are well known. JeM is a UN-designated terrorist group," State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters.

"Azhar is the founder and the leader of JEM, and he meets the criteria for designation by the United Nations. JEM has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a threat to regional stability and peace," Palladino said.

The State Department referred to this statement on Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in New York.

“I would say that the United States and China share a mutual interest in achieving regional stability and peace, and that a failure to designate Azhar would run counter to this goal,” Palladino said.

Congressman Brad Sherman described the Chinese move as unacceptable.

“Once again, China has blocked the UN from imposing sanctions on Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, which carried out the Pulwama attack in India in February. This is unacceptable,” he said.

“I urge Beijing to allow the UN to place sanctions on Azhar, the leader of a UN-recognized terrorist organization,” Sherman said.

Several American think-tank members slammed China for its decision delaying the Azhar listing.

“Today, China doubled down on a very bad bet. It blocked yet another round of UN sanctions on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar weeks after the group claimed credit for the deadliest terror attack in Kashmir,” Jeff Smith from the Heritage Foundation said.

“This one won't be undone by another romantic stroll through Wuhan,” he said, indicating that such a move by Beijing would only escalate the tension between India and China.

“Not entirely unexpected, but nonetheless a slap to India's face after last month's bloody suicide-bombing in Kashmir. Also raises serious questions about the benefits of Modi's photo-op diplomacy with Xi Jinping,” tweeted Sadanand Dhume from American Enterprise Institute.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:40 am

tags #China #UNSC #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US is Now Conducting Criminal Investigations Into Facebook's Data Deal ...

Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate

McLaren to Race Without Tobacco Company's Logo in Australia

Yearning for Olympic Gold, 'Magnificent Mary' Keeps Punching

Sena Cautions BJP Over Induction of Leaders from Opposition Parties

NGT Directs Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad to Phase Out Diesel ...

Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares ...

Afghanistan, Ireland Eye Maiden Test Win in Dehradun

This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's toil ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.