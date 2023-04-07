 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Residual emissions need to be tackled to meet net-zero goal in 2050: Study

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Researcher Holly Jean Buck and her international team said that according to long-term strategies of countries, the average level of residual emissions by 2050 will be 18 per cent of the current levels.

Residual emissions are those that remain after efforts to eliminate GHG emissions have been implemented. (Representative Image)

Calling for strategies to tackle residual emissions, scientists said they would need to be balanced by carbon dioxide removal techniques to meet net-zero goals, meaning that greenhouse gases (GHG) entering the atmosphere are offset by those being removed.

Residual emissions are those that remain after efforts to eliminate GHG emissions have been implemented. For example, agriculture and shipping industries are likely to continue releasing GHG in the atmosphere, even with concerted efforts towards eliminating emissions.

"Our plans are not adequate to meet the goal of limiting the earth's temperature increase to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050," said lead researcher Holly Jean Buck, assistant professor of environment and sustainability, University of Buffalo, New York, US.

Buck and her international team argued for a better understanding of residual emissions in their paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change.