Researchers find stolen US Air Force drone secrets for sale on dark web

Researchers have claimed to have found data related to sensitive military documents belonging to US Air Force for sale, on the dark web.

The data found by researchers from Recorded Future, an internet technology company specializing in real-time threat intelligence, includes details of US Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper drones and training courses on tanks, survival and improvised explosive devices.

According to the researchers, the secret files were stolen by a hacker using router vulnerability known since 2016.

According to a report by CNET, Recorded Future has also stated that the hacker had used Shodan, a search engine for connected devices, to look for routers that were still vulnerable to attacks.

“I expect about $150 or $200 for being classified information,” read a screenshot of the dark web post in which the hacker and a potential buyer were found negotiating, according to the report.

“The fact that a single hacker with moderate technical skills was able to identify several vulnerable military targets and exfiltrate highly sensitive information in a week's time is a disturbing preview of what a more determined and organized group with superior technical and financial resources could achieve,” the report cities Andrei Barysevich, Recorded Future's director of advanced collection as saying in a blog post.

In June, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had instructed people to reboot their routers after Russian hackers infected over 5,00,000 of the devices in 54 countries.