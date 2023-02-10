English
    Rescues provide glimmer of hope among earthquake ruins as toll tops 21,000

    Hundreds of thousands more people have been left homeless and short of food in bleak winter conditions, desperate for a multi-national relief effort to alleviate their suffering.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
    Search still on: Rescuers still search for survivors after the deadly earthquake in Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

    Rescue crews pulled several people from the rubble of collapsed buildings during the night, including a 10-year-old boy saved with his mother, four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

    The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in decades stood at 21,000 in both countries on Friday morning.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made his first reported trip to affected areas since the quake, visiting a hospital in Aleppo, Syrian state media reported.