Rescuers find sixth body after French Alps avalanche

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

A massive body of snow swept down the Armancette glacier in the Alps on Sunday, killing two mountain guides and four of their clients.

This file photo taken on February 13, 2016, shows a banner indicating a high risk of avalanche placed at the top of the slopes in the Haute Savoie resort of Les Carroz d'Araches. (AFP)

Emergency workers found two more victims of an avalanche near Mont Blanc in southeastern France on Monday, bringing the death toll from the tragedy to six.

Searchers recovered the bodies of the guides and a couple in their twenties on Sunday, and the remaining victims were found on Monday morning, said prosecutor Karline Bouisset.

They were a 39-year-old woman and a man in his early forties who was "probably" her partner, she said.