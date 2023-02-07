 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rescuers battle cold as Turkey-Syria quake toll tops 5,400

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

Tremors that inflicted more suffering on a border area, already plagued by conflict, left people on the streets burning debris to try to stay warm as international aid began to arrive.

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jableh in Syria's northwestern province of Latakia following an earthquake, on February 7, 2023. A massive rescue effort in Turkey and Syria battled frigid weather in a race against time on February 7 to find survivors under buildings flattened by an earthquake a day earlier that killed more than 5,000 people. AFP

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria battled frigid cold Tuesday in a race against time to find survivors under buildings flattened by a earthquake that killed more than 5,400 people.

But some extraordinary survival tales have emerged, including a newborn baby pulled alive from rubble in Syria, still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother who died in Monday's quake.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," Khalil al-Suwadi, a relative, told AFP. "We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital."