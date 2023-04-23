 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rescue operations to extract foreigners from Sudan

AFP
Apr 23, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

The main airport in the capital Khartoum has been the site of heavy fighting and is under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that is battling the army.

This image shows a building damaged during battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 23, 2023. (AFP photo)

Battles raging in Sudan have sparked several evacuation operations to rescue foreign citizens or embassy staff by road, air and sea.

Some evacuations are taking place from Port Sudan on the Red Sea, an 850 kilometre (530 mile) drive from Khartoum.

Here is an overview of what various nations were doing in efforts to take stranded citizens to safety.