HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 09:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Reports that Google may return to China not true: China Securities Daily

The Intercept, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans, reported on Wednesday that the search firm is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Reports that Alphabet Inc's Google may return to the Chinese market are not true, state-owned China Securities Daily reported on Thursday, citing information from "relevant departments".

The Intercept, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans, reported on Wednesday that the search firm is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 09:06 am

tags #China #Google #World News

