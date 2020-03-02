App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | COVID-19 could be India’s chance to end reliance on China for drug raw material

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to understand the problem of drug shortage in Indian pharmacy due to slowdown in China production.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel COVID-19 disease is close to being declared a pandemic, posing a major threat to the global economy.

The outbreak has affected not only China where it began but other countries as well. India relies on China for most of the raw materials used in the formulation of medicines which are then exported to other countries.

With China’s production still unable to return to its full scale, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is in despair.

Amid increasing concerns over the shortage of drugs in the next few months, the situation also opens up the opportunity for India to produce drugs on its own without relying on China.

related news

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to understand the problem of drug shortage in India due to the slowdown in China production.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health #Indian pharma #Pharmaceuticals

