Reporter's Take | COVID-19 could be India’s chance to end reliance on China for drug raw material

The novel COVID-19 disease is close to being declared a pandemic, posing a major threat to the global economy.

The outbreak has affected not only China where it began but other countries as well. India relies on China for most of the raw materials used in the formulation of medicines which are then exported to other countries.

With China’s production still unable to return to its full scale, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is in despair.

Amid increasing concerns over the shortage of drugs in the next few months, the situation also opens up the opportunity for India to produce drugs on its own without relying on China.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Viswanath Pilla to understand the problem of drug shortage in India due to the slowdown in China production.