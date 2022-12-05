 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead

Associated Press
Dec 05, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

The war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.

Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday.

It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.

That could hamper efforts in the United States and Europe to strengthen their armed forces and replenish their stockpiles after sending billions of dollars worth of ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said.

"Increasing output takes time" said Diego Lopes da Silva, a senior researcher with SIPRI, adding that if the supply chain disruptions continue, "it may take several years for some of the main arms producers to meet the new demand created by the Ukraine war."

SIPRI noted that some reports indicate that Russian companies are increasing production because of the war but have had difficulty accessing semiconductors and are also being impacted by war-related sanctions. It gave the example of a company that said that it has not been able to receive payments for some of its arms export deliveries.

Arms sales in 2021 reached $592 billion and was up 1.9% which was higher than the previous period but still below the average for the four years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.