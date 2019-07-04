App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Safe Cities Index: Delhi ranked at 43rd spot, two spots above Mumbai

As per the report, out of the world’s fastest-growing cities, six are in Africa while 40 are in Asia

Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Moneycontrol News 

Delhi, despite its reputation of being the country's rape capital, has been ranked two spots above Mumbai in a recent survey measuring the safety of cities.

The Economist in its Safe Cities Index ranked 60 cities based on 49 indicators across digital security, health security, infrastructure security and personal security.

Close

Despite having several infamous cases on its name list, particularly the gangrape of a 23-year medical student in a moving bus, the national capital has beaten Mumbai to claim a position two ranks higher perhaps owing to its better infrastructural facilities and digital security, two of the key ranking parameters in the report.

related news

Also Read: DATA STORY: Living in Delhi can cut 9 years of your life, one breath at a time

While the better position can be attributed comparatively improved infrastructural facilities when it comes to Delhi, there may not be any reason to cheer soon as both Delhi and Mumbai come in the bottom 10 in the infrastructure category.

On September 29, a bridge collapse in Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai’s local train service ended up killing 22 people and leaving more than 32 injured.

Delhi, despite having a perennial pollution problem, has been ranked above Mumbai even though health is one of the chief parameters of the report.

However, it's not that a city filled with rich people is the most secure either. Cities in the Gulf such as Riyadh and Jeddah, which are the worst performing in terms of security are both high-earning cities.

The report revealed that security in many cities isn't improving. Most Asian and European cities remained at the top of the index while American cities are falling behind with San Francisco was the only US city to make to the top 20.

Also Read: DATA STORY: 87% of Delhi families start worrying when women don't reach home by 9 pm

An interesting observation put forward in the report was the impact of terror attacks in terms of fatalities, in contrast to deaths caused by traffic accidents. Around 30,000 deaths each year are linked to terror, it says, while around 1.2 million are killed in car accidents.

Asia, the Middle East and Africa mostly dominate the lower rung of the index, with Dhaka, Yangon and Karachi are at the bottom of the list.

As per the report, out of the world’s fastest-growing cities, six are in Africa while 40 are in Asia.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Oct 13, 2017 05:25 pm

tags #Delhi #mumbai #Safe Cities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.