World Safe Cities Index: Delhi ranked at 43rd spot, two spots above Mumbai

Delhi, despite its reputation of being the country's rape capital, has been ranked two spots above Mumbai in a recent survey measuring the safety of cities.

The Economist in its Safe Cities Index ranked 60 cities based on 49 indicators across digital security, health security, infrastructure security and personal security.

Despite having several infamous cases on its name list, particularly the gangrape of a 23-year medical student in a moving bus, the national capital has beaten Mumbai to claim a position two ranks higher perhaps owing to its better infrastructural facilities and digital security, two of the key ranking parameters in the report.

While the better position can be attributed comparatively improved infrastructural facilities when it comes to Delhi, there may not be any reason to cheer soon as both Delhi and Mumbai come in the bottom 10 in the infrastructure category.

On September 29, a bridge collapse in Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai’s local train service ended up killing 22 people and leaving more than 32 injured.

Delhi, despite having a perennial pollution problem, has been ranked above Mumbai even though health is one of the chief parameters of the report.

However, it's not that a city filled with rich people is the most secure either. Cities in the Gulf such as Riyadh and Jeddah, which are the worst performing in terms of security are both high-earning cities.

The report revealed that security in many cities isn't improving. Most Asian and European cities remained at the top of the index while American cities are falling behind with San Francisco was the only US city to make to the top 20.

An interesting observation put forward in the report was the impact of terror attacks in terms of fatalities, in contrast to deaths caused by traffic accidents. Around 30,000 deaths each year are linked to terror, it says, while around 1.2 million are killed in car accidents.

Asia, the Middle East and Africa mostly dominate the lower rung of the index, with Dhaka, Yangon and Karachi are at the bottom of the list.

As per the report, out of the world’s fastest-growing cities, six are in Africa while 40 are in Asia.