Renault to start search for new CEO: Report

The chairman of the French carmaker Renault will propose to its board of directors to find a successor to current Chief Executive Thierry Bollore, business daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the succession proposal could be on the agenda of the next board meeting on October 18.

Renault did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The French state owns a 15 percent stake in Renault. A spokesman for the finance ministry declined to comment.

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday named a new chief executive known for close ties to Renault, its top shareholder in a bid to turn a page after a management scandal involving Carlos Ghosn.