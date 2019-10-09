Renault to start search for new CEO: Report

According to the report, the succession proposal could be on the agenda of the next board meeting on October 18.
The chairman of the French carmaker Renault will propose to its board of directors to find a successor to current Chief Executive Thierry Bollore, business daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
According to the report, the succession proposal could be on the agenda of the next board meeting on October 18.
Renault did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The French state owns a 15 percent stake in Renault. A spokesman for the finance ministry declined to comment.
Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday named a new chief executive known for close ties to Renault, its top shareholder in a bid to turn a page after a management scandal involving Carlos Ghosn.The two automakers have been shaken in particular by the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies, and the more recent departure of Nissan's CEO Hiroto Saikawa after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.