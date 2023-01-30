 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Renault to reduce stake in Nissan, rebalancing alliance

AFP
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Renault will reduce its stake from just over 43 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.

(Source: Reuters)

French automaker Renault will slash its stake in partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies, the Japanese firm said Monday.

Renault will reduce its stake from 43.4 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.

The agreement follows months of painstaking negotiations, and is expected to be signed next week following board approval from both sides.

Nissan also said it would invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business Ampere, although the size of the stake was not announced.