English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Renault to reduce stake in Nissan, rebalancing alliance

    Renault will reduce its stake from just over 43 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.

    AFP
    January 30, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    (Source: Reuters)

    French automaker Renault will slash its stake in partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies, the Japanese firm said Monday.

    Renault will reduce its stake from 43.4 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.

    The agreement follows months of painstaking negotiations, and is expected to be signed next week following board approval from both sides.

    Nissan also said it would invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business Ampere, although the size of the stake was not announced.