Renault says will hold board meeting on January 24 to replace Carlos Ghosn

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that it will hold a board meeting Thursday to name a replacement for its boss Carlos Ghosn, who remains in custody in Japan over alleged financial misconduct.Sources close to the discussions told AFP that the company would put forward Thierry Bollore to replace Ghosn as chief executive and Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman. Ghosn currently holds both roles.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 05:21 pm