you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault ready to be part of a European batteries project, says Chief Jean-Dominique Senard

France and Germany in April initiated a first European battery cell consortium, including carmaker PSA with its German subsidiary Opel, and French battery maker Saft.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Renault is ready to be part of a European batteries project provided it makes economic sense to do so, the French carmaker's chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on September 25.

"We're all for it (...) it's just a question of getting around a table to try and figure out a viable economic plan. It has to make economic sense", Jean-Dominique Senard said during a hearing in the French parliament.

Germany said last month that European states were discussing the creation of a second European battery cell production consortium, which, on the German side, could involve BMW, BASF, Varta and BMZ.

Germany said last month that European states were discussing the creation of a second European battery cell production consortium, which, on the German side, could involve BMW, BASF, Varta and BMZ.

A European battery summit is scheduled for Thursday in Brussels.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Companies #Renault #world

