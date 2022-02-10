MARKET NEWS

    Renault, partners to make new-generation automotive electric motor in France

    The companies said they would be the first to mass produce a 200kW electric motor without using rare earths, starting in 2027. Production of the motor for the automaker's own needs will be based at Renault Group's Cléon plant in Normandy, France.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    Carmaker Renault and its partners Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive announced plans on Thursday to develop and make a new-generation automotive electric motor vehicle in France.

    The companies said they would be the first to mass produce a 200kW electric motor without using rare earths, starting in 2027. Production of the motor for the automaker's own needs will be based at Renault Group's Cléon plant in Normandy, France.
