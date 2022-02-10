Renault, partners to make new-generation automotive electric motor in France

(Source: Reuters)

Carmaker Renault and its partners Valeo and Valeo Siemens eAutomotive announced plans on Thursday to develop and make a new-generation automotive electric motor vehicle in France.

The companies said they would be the first to mass produce a 200kW electric motor without using rare earths, starting in 2027. Production of the motor for the automaker's own needs will be based at Renault Group's Cléon plant in Normandy, France.