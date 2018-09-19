Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Google tie up for vehicle infotainment system

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Google Wednesday announced a technology partnership to embed the Android operating system in vehicles sold by the global leading automotive alliance.

Under the partnership, starting 2021, the alliance members in many markets will utilise Android for providing "intelligent infotainment and customer focussed-applications" across multiple models and brands, the alliance said in a statement.

Drivers and passengers will be able to leverage Google and Android's capabilities to access an ecosystem that includes thousands of existing applications and an ever-expanding array of new apps, it added.

The system will also be compatible with devices running other operating systems, such as Apple iOS, the alliance said.

"Our partnership with Google will offer owners of our vehicles rich user experiences that are available only outside the vehicle or, to a limited extent, by connecting an Android device to supported vehicles," Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Senior VP of Business Development Hadi Zablit said.

He further said:"We are building powerful connected and seamless on-board/off-board experiences into our vehicles in addition to the features of Google applications and services that many users are accustomed to, including Google maps, Google assistant and the Google play store."

Google Senior VP Platforms & Ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer said Google and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi share a common vision of delivering an intelligent, safe and seamless in-car experience with apps and services that are familiar, upgradable and connected.

As part of the partnership, the alliance, whose member companies last year sold 10.6 million vehicles in 200 markets, will integrate Google applications and services into infotainment and cloud-based systems to enhance the experience for customers of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi motors brands.

The infotainment partnership forms part of alliance's moves to equip more vehicles with connectivity and cloud-based services as part of its Alliance 2022 mid-term plan, the statement said.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is targeting increased sales of more than 14 million units a year by the end of 2022. The plan also involves the launch of 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles, new autonomous-driving technologies and the ongoing rollout of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud.