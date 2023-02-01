English
    Renault, Nissan boards set to meet to greenlight alliance revamp

    

    Bloomberg
    February 01, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co.’s boards will meet in the coming days to vote on a landmark deal that’s set to reshape their troubled two-decade alliance, according to people familiar with the situation.

    Renault directors are gathering Sunday followed by Nissan’s board early on Monday, Feb. 6, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that hasn’t been made public. Both boards are expected to greenlight the plans, according to the people.

    Renault and Nissan this week outlined their in-principle agreement on a deal to rebalance cross-capital ties and cooperation on future projects with a goal of resetting their alliance that also includes junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The votes will come shortly before executives from the three companies hold a media conference in London Feb. 6 to share more about their plans, with final details on timing and venue to be ironed out, the people said.

    A Nissan spokeswoman said the company didn’t have further comment beyond this week’s release. A spokesman for Renault declined to comment.