you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault-Nissan alliance remains priority for French finance minister Bruno Le Maire

The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.

Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remains French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's priority ahead of any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler, he said on June 18.

"It is not in our interest at all to weaken this alliance," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.

Asked to comment on media reports that Fiat's top executive had been in Paris over the weekend, Le Maire replied: "It poses me no problems at all if the head of Fiat were to spend his time in Paris."

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Nissan #Renault #world

