Renault-Nissan alliance remains priority for French finance minister Bruno Le Maire

The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.
Renault's alliance with Japanese partner Nissan remains French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's priority ahead of any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler, he said on June 18.
"It is not in our interest at all to weaken this alliance," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.
Asked to comment on media reports that Fiat's top executive had been in Paris over the weekend, Le Maire replied: "It poses me no problems at all if the head of Fiat were to spend his time in Paris."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 18, 2019 12:30 pm