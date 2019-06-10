App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault-Fiat Chrysler merger idea remains good opportunity, says French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

Le Maire made the comment in Tokyo, where he is visiting after a weekend meeting of G20 finance officials in Fukuoka.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The idea of a merger between Renault SA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) remains a good opportunity, but nothing has changed in terms of the conditions the French government has set, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on June 10.

Le Maire made the comment in Tokyo, where he is visiting after a weekend meeting of G20 finance officials in Fukuoka. His visit comes amid strained ties between Renault and its partner, Nissan Motor.

"A merger with FCA remains a beautiful opportunity, because there's access to the American market and because for FCA there's access to the electric technologies they need," he said, adding that "nothing has changed for the French state" regarding the merger conditions it had previously set.
