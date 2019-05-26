App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault, Fiat Chrysler in talks on alliance: Report

Renault's current major partnership is with Japan's Nissan, in which it holds 43 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

French and Italian-US auto giants Renault and Fiat Chrysler are set to announce talks on an alliance, with a view to a potential merger, informed sources said on May 26.

Renault and FCA are likely to unveil the move "within hours, perhaps tomorrow (Monday), before the (Paris) bourse opens," one of the sources told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding an eventual "merger" was on the agenda.

The same source added a statement would cover "the possibility of a convergence between the two groups" which "will be studied" with a view to a potential merger.

A Renault board meeting is scheduled for 8:00 am (0600 GMT) on May 27.

related news

Renault's current major partnership is with Japan's Nissan, in which it holds 43 percent.

Nissan in turn owns 15 percent of its French partner Renault but the imbalance in the relationship has led to frictions, highlighted by the arrest of former Renault and Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo.

The Financial Times reported on May 25 that the Renault-FCA discussions were at an "advanced" stage and could lead to "extensive cooperation".

The Wall Street Journal said the talks were "wide-ranging" and could include Renault and Fiat Chrysler "joining large portions of their businesses".

However, The New York Times took a more cautious line, saying the discussions were in early stages, the specifics unclear and "could still collapse".

Contacted by AFP, neither Renault nor Fiat would comment.

The Financial Times, quoting multiple people informed on the talks, said: "The agreement may ultimately lead the carmaker (Fiat-Chrysler) to join the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the future," if Japanese auto major Nissan could be won over. Such an alliance would become the world's biggest, a title Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi currently vies for with Germany's Volkswagen.

Following his arrest, former Renault and Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn was bailed for a second time on April 25 and is now preparing for trial on four charges of financial misconduct ranging from concealing part of his salary, to using Nissan funds for personal expenses.

The reports did not spell out the level of any involvement by Nissan in the current Renault-FCA discussions although one FT source said it was absent.

Early this year, rumours circulated that Renault was interested in Fiat-Chrysler after its hopes for a full merger with Nissan or even French competitor PSA were dashed.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Fiat-Chrysler #Renault #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Rahul Gandhi Takes Back Offer to Resign From Party Chief Post

Zakir Musa Killing: Normalcy Returns to Kashmir After Two Days of Rest ...

Post Surat Tragedy, Experts to Conduct Vadodara Fire Audit: Civic Chie ...

From Home Turf, PM Modi Promises to Regain India’s Lost Position in ...

CBI Summons Ex-Kolkata Police Chief, Asks Him to Appear Before it on M ...

Ready to Sacrifice Everything to Safeguard Country's Values: Sonia Gan ...

'With Big Mandate Comes Big Responsibility': Top 5 Quotes from Modi's ...

BJP Won Polls in Assam via Religious Polarisation, Says Newly-elected ...

Punjab Vigilance Arrests Absconding Official in Rs 40 Crore Paddy Scam

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coas ...

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, bu ...

Unemployment, rising fuel prices among five major economic challenges ...

Earthquake of 8.0 magnitude strikes northern and central Peru, includi ...

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phen ...

French Open 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's rac ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.