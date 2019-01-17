App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Renault executives, French government officials to meet Nissan CEO: Nikkei

The visiting French delegation is seeking an explanation from Nissan's management regarding its corporate governance in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's arrest, the Nikkei business daily reported, without citing sources.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Renault executives and French government officials were planning to meet Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa in Japan on January 17, Japanese media said, as the automakers consider their partnership in the wake of alliance Chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrest.

Ghosn, arrested and detained in Tokyo since November 19, has been indicted in Japan on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan Motor during the global financial crisis.

Nissan ousted him as chairman following his arrest, with Mitsubishi Motor - the third member of the automaking alliance - soon following suit.

Ghosn, however, continues to chair Renault, where he is also CEO, as well as the alliance.

related news

The visiting French delegation is seeking an explanation from Nissan's management regarding its corporate governance in the wake of Ghosn's arrest, the Nikkei business daily reported, without citing sources.

Emmanuel Moulin, chief of staff to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, and Martin Vial, who heads the ministry's state holding agency and is also a Renault director, were likely to discuss potential candidates for Ghosn's successor at Renault, a person with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

The French government declined to comment on the itinerary for the delegation. Nissan could not be immediately reached.

Renault, under increasing government pressure to name a new CEO and chairman, is planning to hold a board meeting later this week to begin the process of appointing one or more successors to Ghosn, three people briefed on the process have told Reuters.

Jean-Dominique Senard, who is soon to step down as CEO of tyre maker Michelin, is likely to replace Ghosn as Renault chairman, according to two sources.

The French state and its advisers are also considering candidates for the Renault CEO role currently occupied on an interim basis by Ghosn's deputy Thierry Bollore.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.