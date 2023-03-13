 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:05 AM IST

The U.S. Treasury Department and other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and "no losses will be borne by the taxpayer." The Signature failure is the third-largest in U.S. banking history.

State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank, in a collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars of deposits.

New York banking regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of the bank's assets. Signature Bank reported deposit balances totaling $89.17 billion as of March 8. As of Dec. 31, it had approximately $110.36 billion in assets, according to New York state's Department of Financial Services.

Representatives for Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.