Refrigerator-sized Asteroid heading towards Earth; to be closest a day before US Elections, says astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has said that a refrigerator sized asteroid is headed towards Earth and will "buzz-cut" or have a close pass-by our planet on November 2, just a day before the upcoming US Elections.



Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr.

It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election. It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/eiy9G9w4Ez Close October 18, 2020

The astrophysicist stated the asteroid isn’t large enough to cause any real damage to our planet. Adding to it, he said, if the world actually ends in 2020, then it won’t entirely be the fault of the universe.

Even before the Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, NASA had predicted that a small asteroid is heading towards the Earth on November 2.

It stated that Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small which is approximately 6.5 feet, and it poses no threat to Earth. It has 0.41 percent chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.



What do we know about 2018VP1

The 2018VP1 was found two years ago. According to the Space reference, it is an Apollo-class asteroid. It has an orbit period of two years i.e. 731 days and an average orbit speed of 23.63 km/s. 2018 VP1 is probably between 0.002 to 0.004 kilometers in diameter, making it a small to average asteroid, very roughly comparable in size to a school bus or smaller.

The size of the asteroid to cause any amount of harm ought be atleast 140 metres or 460 feet, however, 2018VP1 is about 1 metre.