172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|refrigerator-sized-asteroid-heading-towards-earth-to-be-closest-a-day-before-us-elections-says-astrophysicist-neil-degrasse-tyson-5985571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refrigerator-sized Asteroid heading towards Earth; to be closest a day before US Elections, says astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before Tyson, NASA had predicted that a small asteroid is heading towards the Earth on November 2.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has said that a refrigerator sized  asteroid is headed towards Earth and will "buzz-cut" or have a close pass-by our planet on November 2, just a day before the upcoming US Elections.

“Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr. It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election. But it’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe,” he wrote on Twitter handle.

The astrophysicist stated the asteroid isn’t large enough to cause any real damage to our planet. Adding to it, he said, if the world actually ends in 2020, then it won’t entirely be the fault of the universe.

related news

Even before the Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, NASA had predicted that a small asteroid is heading towards the Earth on November 2.

It stated that Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small which is approximately 6.5 feet, and it poses no threat to Earth. It has 0.41 percent chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.

What do we know about 2018VP1

The 2018VP1 was found two years ago. According to the Space reference, it is an Apollo-class asteroid. It has an orbit period of two years i.e. 731 days and an average orbit speed of 23.63 km/s. 2018 VP1 is probably between 0.002 to 0.004 kilometers in diameter, making it a small to average asteroid, very roughly comparable in size to a school bus or smaller.

The size of the asteroid to cause any amount of harm ought be atleast 140 metres or 460 feet, however, 2018VP1 is about 1 metre. 

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Earth #trends #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.