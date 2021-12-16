MARKET NEWS

English
Reddit files for US IPO

Reddit, known for its message boards that became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, was looking at a valuation of more than $15 billion, Reuters had reported in September.

Reuters
December 16, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Dubsmash's features will be integrated into Reddit mobile app

Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round earlier this year.

The San Francisco-based firm had retail investors flocking to its message boards for tips on trading GameStop Corp and other meme stocks.

Reddit had roughly 52 million daily active users and over 100,000 communities, or "sub-reddits," as of October last year.

Its biggest investors include Fidelity Investments, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings.

Reddit did not disclose the number of shares to be offered or the price range of the IPO in the statement.
first published: Dec 16, 2021 09:44 am

