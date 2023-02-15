 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Reddit aims for IPO in second half of 2023

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

Reddit and other firms including grocery delivery firm Instacart are keeping their initial public offering paperwork up to date, in preparation for their debuts when market conditions improve, the report added.

(Representative Image)

Social media platform Reddit Inc is looking to go public later this year, likely in the second half, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reddit and other firms including grocery delivery firm Instacart are keeping their initial public offering paperwork up to date, in preparation for their debuts when market conditions improve, the report added.

Reddit did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The IPO market had come to a virtual standstill last year with several high-profile listings on ice as a selloff in high-growth tech stocks and volatility in the capital markets soured investor sentiment.