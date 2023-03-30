 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Red Bull family’s $8 billion wealth boom tops all Asia dynasties

Bloomberg
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Red Bull GmbH posted record revenue last year, selling more than 11 billion cans and giving it the biggest market for the category.

Red Bull family’s $8 billion wealth boom tops all Asia dynasties

The return to normal life after Covid has thrown up some big winners, like the world’s most popular energy drink — and the family that brought it into being.

Scenes across the globe show how Red Bull is benefiting, from revelers in Singapore gulping the beverage at the first ZoukOut music festival in four years to commuters on London’s packed morning trains choosing it over coffee. Red Bull GmbH posted record revenue last year, selling more than 11 billion cans and giving it the biggest market for the category.

The Yoovidhyas, the Thai family that invented it, have added $7.8 billion to their fortune since January 2022, the biggest gain of any Asian dynasty, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. They were worth more than $27 billion as of March 14, the majority coming from their stake in privately held Red Bull. Most of the world’s richest families lost money in the market turmoil of the past year.