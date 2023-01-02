 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Recession will hit a third of the world this year, warns IMF chief

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

The year 2023 will be tougher than last year because the economies of the US, the EU and China will slow down, she said.

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the IMF chief has said, and warned that 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China will see their economies slow down.

Kristalina Georgieva, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made these grim assertions on Sunday during a CBS news programme "Face the Nation."

It comes at a time when the ongoing conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of abating after more than 10 months, with spiralling inflation, higher interest rates and the surge in coronavirus infections in China fuelled by the Omicron variant.

"We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession," Georgieva said on the news programme.

The year 2023 will be tougher than last year because the economies of the US, the EU and China will slow down, she said.

"Even in countries that are not in recession, it would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people," she explained.