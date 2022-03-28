Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the need for a cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan's office said. Erdogan also called for an improvement to the humanitarian situation in the region, according to the statement.

The two leaders agreed the next meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials should be held in Istanbul, the statement added, without giving a time frame.

Meanwhile, a member of the Ukrainian delegation that's in talks with Russia said Sunday that the two sides have decided to meet in person beginning on Monday.

However, Russia's chief negotiator said the in-person talks would begin on Tuesday. Neither said where the talks would be held.