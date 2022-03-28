English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges cease-fire in call with Vladimir Putin

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for an improvement to the humanitarian situation in the region, according to the statement.

    PTI
    March 28, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the need for a cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan's office said. Erdogan also called for an improvement to the humanitarian situation in the region, according to the statement.

    The two leaders agreed the next meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials should be held in Istanbul, the statement added, without giving a time frame.

    Meanwhile, a member of the Ukrainian delegation that's in talks with Russia said Sunday that the two sides have decided to meet in person beginning on Monday.

    However, Russia's chief negotiator said the in-person talks would begin on Tuesday. Neither said where the talks would be held.
    PTI
    Tags: #Recep Tayyip Erdogan #Russia #Turkey #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 07:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.