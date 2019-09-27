App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 08:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran: Report

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said Turkey was not afraid of possible U.S. sanctions over its trade with Iran, adding that Ankara did not want to sever its cooperation with Tehran.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it was impossible for Turkey to stop buying oil and natural gas from Iran, despite the threat of US sanctions, and added that trade between the two countries would continue, according to broadcaster NTV.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:55 am

tags #World News

