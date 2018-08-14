App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey to 'boycott' US electronic goods

"We will boycott US electronic goods," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today said Turkey would boycott US electronic goods, in retaliation for punitive sanctions Washington placed against Ankara over the detention of an American pastor.

"We will boycott US electronic goods," Erdogan said in a televised speech. "If (the United States) have the iPhone, there's Samsung on the other side," he said, referring to US giant Apple's iconic phone and the top South Korean brand. "We (also) have our Venus and Vestel," he said, referring to homegrown Turkish electronics brands.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Tayyip Erdogan #Turkey #United States #World News

