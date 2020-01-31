App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Jerusalem 'not for sale' after Trump Middle east plan

"They say, 'the deal of the century', what deal? This is a project of occupation," Erdogan said in Ankara. "Jerusalem is our red line... Jerusalem is not for sale.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted Thursday Jerusalem was "not for sale" in response to a Middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump.

"They say, 'the deal of the century', what deal? This is a project of occupation," Erdogan said in Ankara. "Jerusalem is our red line... Jerusalem is not for sale.

"No one should attempt to shamelessly say 'we'll give something and you leave this to us'," he added.

Erdogan, who sees himself as a defender of Palestinians' rights, had previously said the plan was unacceptable.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital".

This is not the first time Jerusalem has been a sore point in US-Turkey relations, already tense over multiple issues.

When Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017 and moved the embassy there, Turkish officials angrily and repeatedly criticised the move.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 08:25 am

