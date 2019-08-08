App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to review decision against India if New Delhi agrees to reconsider its actions on Kashmir: Pakistan

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways Minister announced that the Samjhauta Express train service with India has been suspended.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan is ready to review its decision against India if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on August 8.

Qureshi's remarks came a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner as part of its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also announced that it will review all "bilateral arrangements" with India.

"Are they ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says," Qureshi said.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:32 pm

