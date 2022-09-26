Ready for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant talks in Russia, Ukraine this week: IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (Photo via AP)

U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he is ready to hold talks in Ukraine and Russia this week on setting up a protection zone at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that he often says is needed urgently.

"There is a plan on the table to do it. Last week I had an opportunity to start consultations with Ukraine and with the Russian Federation ... and I am ready to continue these consultations in both countries this week," Grossi told a meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency member states.