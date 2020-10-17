Rare celestial phenomenon: 'Three Suns' spotted in sky over Chinese city

The residents of China's northernmost city Mohe on October 15 were surprised after they spotted what appeared like 'three Suns' hanging in the sky at the same time. The optical illusion took place for about three hours from 6:30 am to 9:30 in Mohe town of Tuqiang province.

Following the rare phenomenon, the video of 'three suns' hanging in the sky has gone viral. Experts claim that the spectacle is caused by a natural phenomenon known as 'sun dogs', while the two other bright spots on left and right side of the actual sun are called 'phantom suns'.

The image was even shared by the provincial meteorological authority, which showed two mock suns appearing on the left and right side of the actual sun in Mohe.

Three suns appeared in the sky of NE China's Mohe for hours as the residents were amazed by the natural spectacle, which also known as 'sun dogs'. ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/oeOyRzMwKW

— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 15, 2020

This is for the first time that sun dog occurrence lasted for such a long duration in this area.

Experts even opine that sun dog takes place when sunlight passes through high-altitude ice crystals in cirrus clouds, called 'parhelion'.

"Occasionally they can form multi-coloured patches – like sections of rainbows – or they can appear in this case like multiple suns. The atmosphere above our heads is ever-changing and often there can be interesting things to see for those with the dedication to look," DailyMail quoted Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge as saying.

Earlier in February 2020, people in Inner Mongolia in northern China were greeted by 'five suns' in the sky. While in 2015, a triple sunrise was seen in Chelyabinsk in Russia.